Fair skies with hot afternoons and mild nights accompany a dry opening of fall for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summertime heat belies the first day of fall in the Coastal Bend; expect stray weekend showers, then a weak cold front Monday night. Watching Invest 98L in the eastern Caribbean Sea for development. Upper level high pressure is maintaining sunny, hot afternoons and clear, mild nights through the end of the work week. A weak disturbance moves into range to bring stray showers over the weekend, increasing to isolated showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front late Monday. Humidity drops Tuesday through Thursday in the wake of the front, with little change in temperatures. Look for highs in the lower to middle 90s, with lows from near 70 to the middle 70s.

We will be watching Invest 98L in the eastern Caribbean Sea as it develops and moves west northwest. It is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by next weekend and likely will become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Hermine by that time. Its motion thereafter remains to be seen.

