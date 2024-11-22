Fair skies with gradual warm up through Monday; generally dry coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a brief spate of dry cool mornings and mild afternoons, look for increasing onshore flow bringing Gulf humidity and warmer temperatures through early next week. A cold front expected late Monday won't have much moisture to work with, so only spotty coastal showers with modestly cooler temperatures can be expected. After a brief warmup, a stronger cold front Thanksgiving Day will induce isolated showers followed by more substantial cold.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy southeasterly flow Saturday will become windy on Sunday, with gusts near 30 mph
- Temperatures will rise to well above normal through Monday, with highs some 20 degrees warmer than usual
- Very little meaningful rainfall is expected over the coming seven days
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
Light and variable
Saturday :
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 23 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and quite warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 16 to 29 mph
Increasing onshore winds will mean boating and beach conditions will be a little dicey, with slight choppy to occasionally bays while seat water temperatures linger in the upper 60s.