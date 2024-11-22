Fair skies with gradual warm up through Monday; generally dry coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a brief spate of dry cool mornings and mild afternoons, look for increasing onshore flow bringing Gulf humidity and warmer temperatures through early next week. A cold front expected late Monday won't have much moisture to work with, so only spotty coastal showers with modestly cooler temperatures can be expected. After a brief warmup, a stronger cold front Thanksgiving Day will induce isolated showers followed by more substantial cold.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Breezy southeasterly flow Saturday will become windy on Sunday, with gusts near 30 mph

Temperatures will rise to well above normal through Monday, with highs some 20 degrees warmer than usual

Very little meaningful rainfall is expected over the coming seven days

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

Light and variable

Saturday :

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southeast 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and quite warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South 16 to 29 mph

Increasing onshore winds will mean boating and beach conditions will be a little dicey, with slight choppy to occasionally bays while seat water temperatures linger in the upper 60s.