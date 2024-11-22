Watch Now
Fair skies with gradual warm up through Monday; generally dry coming week

Dry high pressure brought another chilly morning to the Coastal Bend, but southeasterly breezy will induce warmer and more humid conditions through the weekend. Only spotty showers next week.
Colder air arriving Thanksgiving will not have much rain for us.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a brief spate of dry cool mornings and mild afternoons, look for increasing onshore flow bringing Gulf humidity and warmer temperatures through early next week. A cold front expected late Monday won't have much moisture to work with, so only spotty coastal showers with modestly cooler temperatures can be expected. After a brief warmup, a stronger cold front Thanksgiving Day will induce isolated showers followed by more substantial cold.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Breezy southeasterly flow Saturday will become windy on Sunday, with gusts near 30 mph
  • Temperatures will rise to well above normal through Monday, with highs some 20 degrees warmer than usual
  • Very little meaningful rainfall is expected over the coming seven days

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
Light and variable

Saturday :
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and quite warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 16 to 29 mph

Increasing onshore winds will mean boating and beach conditions will be a little dicey, with slight choppy to occasionally bays while seat water temperatures linger in the upper 60s.

