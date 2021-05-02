Fair Skies, Warm Temperatures and Southerly Breezes Make for Ideal Buc Days Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Widespread dense fog early today gave way to a fair, breezy and warm afternoon ideal for outdoor activities. Patchy fog is expected tonight, then after another flawless day on Monday a cold front brings scattered thunderstorms for your Tuesday. Otherwise, expect seasonable temperatures with no rain for the rest of the week. The thunderstorms Tuesday will be associated with a cold front that will lower humidity for the balance of the week, allowing low temperatures in the 60s. Highs will linger in the 80s. Rainfall amounts on Tuesday will be generally less than one tenth of an inch. No severe weather is expected.