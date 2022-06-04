Watch
Fair skies, warm temperatures and moderate southerly breezes precede evening thunderstorm potential

Thunderstorms northeast Crossroads to build south
Lightning from Coastal Thunderstorms - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher William Garza
Early evening thunderstorms expected over northern counties Sunday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper level disturbance moved out of the Hill Country this morning and dissipated west of Houston, but left a boundary to focus new thunderstorms late this afternoon. Those storms will build south into the northern Coastal Bend this evening. The coming week will be hot and humid but and dry. In fact, with building upper level high pressure and abundant Gulf moisture in place, heat indices will surge to between 105 and 110 degrees for the next several afternoons. Overnight temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 70s. A gusty south to southeast wind will prevail at speeds of up to 30 mph.

