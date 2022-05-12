Fair skies, warm temperatures accompany onshore breezes and no rain chance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure temporarily retreats for the weekend, but returns to give near record highs early next week.

Meanwhile, lower humidity levels and increasing winds will exacerbate fire danger Friday through Sunday. Heat indices return to dangerous levels early next week, and no rain is expected.

Wind direction will become more southerly through the weekend, which does not support enhanced humidity, so the combination of prolonged drought, lower humidity and windiness will mean elevated fire danger, especially in inland parts of the Coastal Bend.

Upper level high pressure rebuilds over the region early next week, trapping Gulf moisture and compressing the air to create record heat and high heat indices.

Unfortunately, the upper level high will prevent any rain from falling over the coming week. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s, with lows from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

