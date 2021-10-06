Fair Skies, Warm Afternoons and Mild Nights through Work Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dome of high pressure is keeping Gulf moisture at bay for the next few days while high pressure in the upper atmosphere dominates the southern and southwestern U.S. The pattern slowly shifts to allow humidity back into the Coastal Bend for the weekend, but no rain is expected through the weekend. A weak disturbance grazes the northern Coastal Bend Sunday and pushes a weak cold front through the area, but little to no upper level support means no rainfall and a quick exit of the front. In fact, no rain is anticipated through the middle of next week, with highs in the lower 90s and lows from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic Basin remains quiet.

