Fair skies warm afternoons and mild mornings this week

Upper-air high pressure will keep rain chances negligible this coming week, and allow for spring-like days with cool to mild nights.
Moderate to Severe Drought Persists over South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sunny afternoons and clear to partly cloudy nights but no rainfall expected.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Continued dry conditions expected with upper-air high pressure dominating
  • Cool mornings this weekend give way to increasing humidity during the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
Light and variable

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 24 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be idea, although water temperatures remain cool.

