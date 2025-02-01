Fair skies warm afternoons and mild mornings this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sunny afternoons and clear to partly cloudy nights but no rainfall expected.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Continued dry conditions expected with upper-air high pressure dominating

Cool mornings this weekend give way to increasing humidity during the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

Light and variable

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 24 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be idea, although water temperatures remain cool.