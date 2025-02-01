Fair skies warm afternoons and mild mornings this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sunny afternoons and clear to partly cloudy nights but no rainfall expected.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Continued dry conditions expected with upper-air high pressure dominating
- Cool mornings this weekend give way to increasing humidity during the work week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph
Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
Light and variable
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 24 mph
Beach and boating conditions will be idea, although water temperatures remain cool.