Fair skies, low humidity and light winds allow below normal temps through weekend; thunderstorms Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry continental air over Texas combined with stable conditions aloft are giving the Coastal Bend a fair and cool weekend. Storminess returns Monday night and Tuesday; rest of the week will be generally fair and warm. Expect high temperatures mostly in the 80s, but dipping into the middle 70s in clouds and storminess on Tuesday. Overnight readings will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s. Expect breezy conditions Monday and Tuesday.

We will be watching a disturbance developing in the Central Caribbean Sea with an excellent chance to become a tropical cyclone by early next week. We will, of course, keep you informed.

