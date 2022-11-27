Watch Now
Fair skies, light wind accompany near normal temperatures this afternoon; expect widespread fog overnight.

Weak high pressure brought light winds and fair skies to South Texas. Radiational fog is expected tonight through Monday morning, and sea fog will develop early Tuesday. Cooler air returns midweek.
Expect widespread fog overnight and through Monday AM rush hour.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 15:04:51-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak high pressure brought light winds and fair skies to South Texas for your Sunday. Radiational fog is expected tonight through Monday morning rush hour, and sea fog will develop early Tuesday and linger along the immediate coastal areas much of the day. Cooler air returns midweek as a Wednesday morning cold front sweeps through the region. A few rain showers may develop early Tuesday as a warm front backs over the area, then isolated showers will accompany the Wednesday cold front. Strong northerly wind and low humidity Wednesday afternoon will lead to enhanced fire danger. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s the first half of the week will back off to the 60s Thursday before recovering to the 70s late in the week. Expect overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s, except upper 40s Wednesday night. Actual rainfall totals will be modest.

