Fair skies, breezy southeast winds and warmer through early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure moving into the Mid-Atlantic will return warm, increasingly humid Gulf air to the Coastal Bend through the weekend, but stable conditions in the upper atmosphere preclude significant rain chances. After several chilly mornings and cool afternoons, expected highs in the 70s Thursday and into the 80s Friday through next Wednesday. Overnights moderate from the upper 40s Thursday to the middle 60s next week. An easterly to southeasterly wind will gust to near 25 mph at times.

Even though a persistent onshore flow will prevail the next several days to increase dew points, mid- and upper-level conditions will remain dry and stable. That means any rainfall will be fleeting and scant in nature. With lighter winds the next several days, marine conditions will be calmer and rip current risks will be low.

In the tropics, two systems are noteworthy. Disturbance 97L in the central Caribbean Sea has a moderate chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as it approaches the eastern coast of Central America this weekend. In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Pilar is meandering off the coast of El Salvador but will assume a westerly track away from North America.