Fair Skies, Breezy and Warm Afternoons, Mild Nights through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Breezy to windy onshore flow will prevail most of the coming week, with increasing Gulf moisture leading to rain chances late Wednesday through Saturday. The persistent southeasterly flow will enhance rip current potential for Gulf-side beaches, as well. A strong disturbance ,moving slowly east through the Southern Plains will mean the potential for significant rainfall beginning Thursday and continuing intermittently through early Saturday. Expect no important temperature changes, with highs in the 80s and lows from the middle 60s to middle 70s.