Fair skies and warm temperatures accompany a gusty southerly breeze this afternoon; more humidity Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and eastern Pacific Hurricane Roslyn will merge ahead of a Monday night cold front to bring plentiful rain to the Coastal Bend. More rain is expected with a second cold front on Friday. Category 4 Hurricane Roslyn will have a devastating impact on the western Mexican coast this weekend, but its remnant moisture will only add to rain chances here Monday night and early Tuesday. High resolution models suggest strong thunderstorms during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday will bring 1 to 2 inches of rain before exiting the region midday Tuesday. Another cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms on Friday. Expect fair skies Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will remain in the 80s, with lows in the 60s and 70s, except upper 50s Tuesday night.

