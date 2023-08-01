Fair skies and scorching temperatures persist for the Coastal Bend next several days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure remains the dominant weather feature for at least the next week across South Texas, with only a stray shower or two expected. A weak disturbance gliding through our area will induce coastal showers Wednesday and Thursday, but little if any meaningful rainfall will make it inland. Instead, afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s will remain the main weather story. In fact, heat indices of between 111 and 118 degrees will bring Heat Advisories and even some Excessive Heat Warnings through the weekend.

Overnights will be generally clear, with the mercury dipping into the upper 70s each sunrise. A breezy southeast wind will gust in excess of 25 miles an hour at times, and that will keep the oppressive humidity in place.

Conditions in the tropics are active but non-threatening for the western Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Dora in the Eastern Pacific is nearing hurricane strength as it continues to move west-northwest away from the Mexican Coast and into the open waters of the Eastern Pacific, while Atlantic disturbance 96L moves northward in the open North Atlantic well east of Bermuda.

