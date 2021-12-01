Fair skies and mild temperatures accompany light southeast wind this afternoon

Weak high pressure aloft, abundant low level moisture and light wind creates a pattern suitable for widespread morning fog early Thursday, followed by sunny skies. Expect generally fair skies through the weekend, with a cold front early Monday and another Wednesday. Rain chances will be minimal. The persistent upper level ridge over most of the country will allow only brief intrusions of polar air into South Texas, and those will bring only modest cooling. Expect highs to remain in the 70s, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Any rainfall will occur early Monday and again early Wednesday, and totals will be scant.

