Fair skies and mild but dry conditions today; chance of showers Friday and Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level disturbance will increase clouds tonight and bring showers to the Coastal Bend Friday and Saturday. Fair skies Sunday and Monday will give way to rain chances Tuesday. Don't look for additional rainfall for the rest of the coming week, and rainfall totals will be generally under a quarter inch. Temperatures will linger near normal, with highs in the 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

