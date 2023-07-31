Fair skies and hot, humid conditions this afternoon; Coastal Bend stay hot and dry this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With a large dome of upper-level high pressure lingering over North Texas and ridging into the Coastal Bend this week, expect more extreme heat and humidity with little to no rainfall. Afternoon temperatures will remain 4 to 6 degrees above normal (normal is 95 for this time of the year), while morning lows will be in the middle to upper 70s.

A south-to-southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph will prevail and keep a steady supply of Gulf humidity in place. The layer of Gulf moisture will deepen and extend further inland as the week progresses, and with that trend, the heat index will increase. Heat Advisories will remain in effect through the coming week, and Excessive Heat Warnings likely will be needed this coming weekend. With upper-level high-pressure overhead, no significant rainfall will be possible.

Tropical activity is heating up both in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins. Atlantic disturbance 96L is centered well east of the Lesser Antilles and has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone (tropical depression or tropical storm) within the next day or two.

It poses no threat to land, however, as its northerly track will keep it in open waters. Eastern Pacific disturbance 96E also has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next couple of days. While located just off the southern Mexican coast, its westerly track will take it into the open waters of the Eastern Pacific; once again, this system is no threat to North America. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

