Fair, Hazy and Hot this Weekend; Modest Rain Chances Next Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure dominates the South Texas weather pattern this weekend, and rain chances expected through the work week will be slim.

Afternoon temperatures will remain several degrees above normal, and things are getting dry. A thick layer of Saharan dust brought hazy skies and pulmonary irritation for the weekend, but the aerosol should thin out early in the week.

Meanwhile, a weak mid level disturbance will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend for Tuesday and Wednesday, while another weak impulse suggests rain showers again on Friday.

Actual rainfall totals will be less than a quarter inch, however. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 90s, with overnight readings in the lower to middle 70s.