Fair but hazy, breezy and very warm Saturday over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front shifted wind to the north over the Coastal Bend today but brought no rain. As wind becomes light around sunrise Sunday, fog will make a brief appearance. Rain chances, albeit slight, return Monday. After a scorching midweek with highs in the 90s, fire danger returns for Thursday. Breezy to windy conditions will prevail through most of the coming week, finally dying off for your Friday and Saturday. Dry air surges into the region Tuesday to push afternoon temperatures into the middle 90s. Cooler air returns late week, but windy and very dry conditions Thursday make for extreme fire weather.

