Fair, breezy and warm through the weekend for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A persistent upper level ridge over the southern and southwestern U.S. is bringing widespread record heat and expanding drought, and that includes South Texas. Afternoon humidity levels and strong heating combine with gusty winds to elevate fire danger at least through Monday. No rain is expected. Thus far this year, Corpus Christi is closing in on 5 inches of rainfall deficit, and no rainfall is happening this coming week. A cold front Saturday night (a week away) may bring showers and thunderstorms. Meantime, afternoon temperatures will approach or exceed records for the date, while overnight temperatures gradually warm through the 70s. Breezy to windy conditions will prevail through the week, and the combination of high daytime temperatures and increasing humidity mid- to late-week will push heat indices to near advisory levels. If you have plans to spend any extended amount of time outdoors, plan accordingly.

