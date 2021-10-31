CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Onshore flow will prevail the first half of this week, beginning November with a warming trend that will come to a stormy halt with a Wednesday night cold front, followed by rain and colder temperatures. Expect early week highs in the 80s to be followed by late week highs in the 60s and 70s. Following a generally fair and mild weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s, a steady southeasterly wind will bring abundant Gulf moisture back into the Coastal Bend Monday through early Wednesday. With that moisture in place, an upper level disturbance moves a cold front into the area late Wednesday night and early Thursday, lifting the moisture to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. The stormy weather will bring a half to 1.5 inches of rain before clearing out late Thursday, followed by breezy and cooler conditions. No additional rain is expected the rest of the week.
Fair, Breezy and Warm Conditions Grace your Halloween Evening
