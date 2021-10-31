Fair, Breezy and Warm Conditions Grace your Halloween Evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Onshore flow will prevail the first half of this week, beginning November with a warming trend that will come to a stormy halt with a Wednesday night cold front, followed by rain and colder temperatures. Expect early week highs in the 80s to be followed by late week highs in the 60s and 70s. Following a generally fair and mild weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s, a steady southeasterly wind will bring abundant Gulf moisture back into the Coastal Bend Monday through early Wednesday. With that moisture in place, an upper level disturbance moves a cold front into the area late Wednesday night and early Thursday, lifting the moisture to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. The stormy weather will bring a half to 1.5 inches of rain before clearing out late Thursday, followed by breezy and cooler conditions. No additional rain is expected the rest of the week.

