Fair, breezy and very warm this afternoon; more wind in coming days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A south wind at 10 to 20 mph is keeping humidity and mild temperatures along the immediate coastline late today, but dry, very warm conditions prevail inland. As wind becomes more onshore Sunday through Tuesday, expect humidity and wind to increase. A cold front early Wednesday may induce stray showers. Wind will be a major factor through the first half of the work week, when deepening low pressure east of the Rockies induces south southeast winds here at 20 to 40 mph. A midweek cold front will bring only stray showers with little change in temperatures, while weak onshore flow Friday returns stray showers to the region. Expect highs from the upper 70s to upper 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

