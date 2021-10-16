Watch
Weather

Actions

Fair, Breezy and Mild this Afternoon as Dry Continental Air Sweeps into Coastal Bend

Below Normal Temperatures through Early Week
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Lou-Ann Kingsbury
Yesterday's rough seas are calming as winds settle down and skies clear.
SRCCBAYlouannking9921.jpg
Posted at 3:33 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 16:33:17-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mass of dry Polar air swept into South Texas behind a strong cold front late last night, heralded by strong north winds that gusted over 30 miles an hour. Today's temperatures are twenty degrees cooler than Friday, but you can expect midweek warming followed by increasing moisture and late week rain chances. As the Polar high settles into the region overnight tonight, winds will die down and temperatures will dip into the 50s region-wide by daybreak. Sunday high temperatures will reach only into the 70s, but the Polar high begins its shift to the east by early in the week. Ultimately, its circulation taps the Gulf of Mexico and its moisture supply to increase coastal humidity by Tuesday. We return to above normal temperatures and mugginess by midweek. As waves of instability ride over the humid Gulf air, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms erupt over the region Thursday through Saturday, with significant rainfall totals expected.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019