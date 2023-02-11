Watch Now
Fair, breezy and cool this afternoon with dry polar air overhead; another chilly morning expected for Sunday.

High pressure at the surface and aloft will provide dry, chilly conditions through early Sunday; expect increasing clouds and strong southeasterly winds by Monday ahead of an upper air disturbance.
Clearing skies in Port Aransas
Meteorologist Juan Acuna
Fair, cool and dry conditions this weekend yield to increasing onshore flow and rising temperatures Monday.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 15:06:56-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure both at the surface and aloft will provide dry, chilly conditions through early Sunday, but expect increasing clouds and strong southeasterly winds by Monday as an upper air disturbance approaches. Some brief, light freezes were recorded early Saturday, and with clear skies and light winds tonight some low spots may once again dip to the lower 30s. By Sunday afternoon, however. the surface high shifts east of the region and begins to return southeasterly winds to the area. That will begin a process of moderating temperatures and increasing humidity. Expect windy conditions both Monday and Tuesday as the upper disturbances\ and its associated Pacific cold front migrate through the Coastal Bend. There will be enough moisture and dynamics to induce isolated showers Monday night, but don't expect much in the way of total rainfall. Don't expect cooling, either. Strong southerly flow ahead of a Polar cold front will push temperatures to near 80 Wednesday, and that front (arriving Wednesday night) will drop the mercury to well below normal for the rest of the week. No additional precipitation is expected after Monday night. Highs will rise from the 60s Sunday into the 70s Monday through Wednesday before dropping to the 50s and 60s later in the week. Overnight readings in the 50s and 60s will plunge into the 40s late week.

