Fair, Breezy and a Tad Warmer this Afternoon; Windy with Returning Humidity Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —High Pressure that has given the Coastal Bend several days of sunny, mild afternoons and clear, chilly nights is moving east of the region, leaving returning Gulf warmth and humidity in its wake. When combined with a series of upper level disturbances, it will be windy Monday then showery Wednesday and Thursday. The best rain chance will be early Thursday, when a vigorous upper level disturbance combines with a cold front to bring scattered thunderstorms. Strongest storms will be just north of the Coastal Bend, but significant rainfall may occur over parched regions. Thereafter, skies will be fair and temperatures near normal through the weekend. Highs will be from the middle 70s to middle 80s, with lows from the 50s to middle 60s.