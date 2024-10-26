Fair and warm w/ coastal showers this weekend; more rain chances late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly sunny days and clear nights, except for morning fog, this weekend. Expect a few coastal showers.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rainfall this weekend will be scant
- Morning fog will be a challenge this morning and again early Sunday
- Breezy to windy Tuesday through Wednesday
- Isolated to scattered showers/t'storms Thursday and Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Inland fog this morning, then mostly sunny with isolated coastal showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph
Tonight:
Mostly clear, with inland fog developing around sunrise
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Light southeast, becoming calm
Sunday:
Dense inland morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph
Beach and boating conditions will be excellent, with light winds, smooth bays, two-foot seas and low rip current risks.