Fair and warm w/ coastal showers this weekend; more rain chances late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly sunny days and clear nights, except for morning fog, this weekend. Expect a few coastal showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rainfall this weekend will be scant

Morning fog will be a challenge this morning and again early Sunday

Breezy to windy Tuesday through Wednesday

Isolated to scattered showers/t'storms Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Inland fog this morning, then mostly sunny with isolated coastal showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

East 5 to 10 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear, with inland fog developing around sunrise

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Light southeast, becoming calm

Sunday:

Dense inland morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East 5 to 10 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be excellent, with light winds, smooth bays, two-foot seas and low rip current risks.