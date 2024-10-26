Watch Now
Fair and warm w/ coastal showers this weekend; more rain chances late next week

Upper-level high pressure will keep quiet weather here through early next week, then a disturbance moves southeast and through Texas to increase winds and late-week rain chances.
NOAA/NWS
Seven-day rainfall projection
p168i.gif
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly sunny days and clear nights, except for morning fog, this weekend. Expect a few coastal showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rainfall this weekend will be scant
  • Morning fog will be a challenge this morning and again early Sunday
  • Breezy to windy Tuesday through Wednesday
  • Isolated to scattered showers/t'storms Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Inland fog this morning, then mostly sunny with isolated coastal showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear, with inland fog developing around sunrise
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Light southeast, becoming calm

Sunday:
Dense inland morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph

Beach and boating conditions will be excellent, with light winds, smooth bays, two-foot seas and low rip current risks.

