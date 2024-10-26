Fair and warm for this weekend, then breezy midweek and stormy late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Beware dense morning fog Sunday; less so Monday. Otherwise, a sensational late-October weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Dense Fog Advisory likely will be needed for early Sunday

Stray coastal showers should appear Monday

Windiness will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday, with southeast winds gusting near 30 mph

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring meaningful rainfall Thursday through Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, with widespread fog near sunrise

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Light and variable

Tomorrow:

After morning fog, sunny and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East 5 to 10 mph

Monday:

Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated coastal showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

No important temperature chancges this coming week, but beneficial rainfall may occur in our watershed late in the week.