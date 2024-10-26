Watch Now
Fair and warm for this weekend, then breezy midweek and stormy late week

High pressure in the upper air dominates our weather pattern, but a trough in the Pacific Northwest will move into the Rockies, increasing winds midweek followed by late-week showers & thunderstorms.
Widespread morning fog Sunday will drop visibility to near zero at times, especially inland Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Beware dense morning fog Sunday; less so Monday. Otherwise, a sensational late-October weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Dense Fog Advisory likely will be needed for early Sunday
  • Stray coastal showers should appear Monday
  • Windiness will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday, with southeast winds gusting near 30 mph
  • Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring meaningful rainfall Thursday through Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, with widespread fog near sunrise
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Light and variable

Tomorrow:
After morning fog, sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph

Monday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated coastal showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph

No important temperature chancges this coming week, but beneficial rainfall may occur in our watershed late in the week.

