Fair and warm for this weekend, then breezy midweek and stormy late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Beware dense morning fog Sunday; less so Monday. Otherwise, a sensational late-October weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Dense Fog Advisory likely will be needed for early Sunday
- Stray coastal showers should appear Monday
- Windiness will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday, with southeast winds gusting near 30 mph
- Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring meaningful rainfall Thursday through Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, with widespread fog near sunrise
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Light and variable
Tomorrow:
After morning fog, sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph
Monday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated coastal showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph
No important temperature chancges this coming week, but beneficial rainfall may occur in our watershed late in the week.