Fair and Mild through Weekend, Modest Rain Chance for Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —As a dome of high pressure settles into the southeastern U.S. a series of upper level disturbances and abundant Gulf moisture return to the Coastal Bend for the coming week. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring modest rainfall totals while temperatures remain near normal. A weak trough moving into the region from the Gulf of Mexico on Monday will increase humidity and bring isolated showers. A series of upper level disturbances moving in from the west then will destabilize the atmosphere and result in scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday. Only isolated showers will linger on Saturday. Expect afternoon temperatures from the upper 80s to lower 90s, with overnight readings in the lower to middle 70s. No tropical threat is anticipated for the western Gulf of Mexico through the coming week.