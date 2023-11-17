Fair and mild this weekend; a strong cold front brings showers Monday night; chilly air Tuesday-Thanksgiving.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure over northern Mexico will keep fair, mild conditions over the Coastal Bend this weekend, but expect breezy onshore flow late Sunday ahead of a late-Monday cold front. That front will bring isolated showers Monday night, followed by much cooler conditions Tuesday through Thanksgiving. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s Saturday will warm to the mid 80s by Monday, then chill to only the middle 60s Tuesday through Thanksgiving before moderating to the 70s again on Friday.

Wind will be a factor this coming week. A gusty south southeasterly breeze on Sunday will usher warmer and more humid air to the region ahead of the Monday night cold front and supply enough moisture for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms. The storms will generate less than a quarter inch of rainfall as they move quickly through the area Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Behind the front a north wind will gust in excess of 30 miles an hour Tuesday and Wednesday.

A secondary disturbance may bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday, but atmospheric models are divergent on this issue, and it is too early to give more definitive information. We will keep you informed.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 in the Central Caribbean Sea is moving near the western tip of Jamaica and will pass through eastern Cuba this weekend. It is a weak and disorganized system that may briefly become a tropical storm, but it will have no impact on the Texas coast.