Fair and mild Saturday, then quite windy on Sunday followed by Monday showers

Windy and Warm Spring Break Week
Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 16:26:31-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dry continental filtered into the Coastal Bend today bring in highs in the 80s and 90s. Expect a mild weekend, but strong onshore winds return Gulf moisture Sunday ahead of a cold front that promises isolated Monday showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Clear and breezy tonight then mild for your Saturday
  • Strong winds will gust over 40 miles an hour Sunday
  • Isolated showers are expected ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear, dry and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 21 mph

Saturday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Northeast to east 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny but very windy with increasing humidity
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 23 to 45 mph

No significant rainfall is expected over the next week, with only isolated showers bringing less than 1/10 inch of precipitation on Monday. Restrict water usage, please.

