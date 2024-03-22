Fair and mild Saturday, then quite windy on Sunday followed by Monday showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dry continental filtered into the Coastal Bend today bring in highs in the 80s and 90s. Expect a mild weekend, but strong onshore winds return Gulf moisture Sunday ahead of a cold front that promises isolated Monday showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clear and breezy tonight then mild for your Saturday

Strong winds will gust over 40 miles an hour Sunday

Isolated showers are expected ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear, dry and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the upper 50s

Winds:

North northeast 10 to 21 mph

Saturday:

Sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

Northeast to east 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny but very windy with increasing humidity

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South southeast 23 to 45 mph

No significant rainfall is expected over the next week, with only isolated showers bringing less than 1/10 inch of precipitation on Monday. Restrict water usage, please.