Fair and mild afternoons and a clear, cool night prevail for Coastal Bend this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface high pressure over the State brought clear and mild conditions today, but increasing southeasterly flow will return moisture ahead of a powerful spring storm system late Sunday. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday. Fair, dry weather is expected the rest of the week. Lessening wind overnight will allow daybreak temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Sunday, but increasing humidity will mean clouds and rain chances by Sunday night into Monday. A strong storm system bringing severe weather to North and East Texas will brush the Coastal Bend late Monday and early Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Dry, stable conditions will prevail for the remainder of the week. Look for highs in the 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 60s Monday and Tuesday dropping into the 40s and 50s the rest of the week. Strong winds the first of the week will abate Wednesday through Saturday.

