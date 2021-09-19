Fair and Hot this Afternoon, Clear Tonight and Sunny but Hot Again Monday

While the Coastal Bend roasts in summertime heat today through Tuesday, a cold front will bring the likelihood of thunderstorms Tuesday night and early Wednesday, followed by noticeably cooler and drier conditions. Fall arrives officially on Wednesday, and the rest of the week will feel like it. Expect no significant precipitation through midday Tuesday, with a cold front approaching the region early Tuesday evening along with numerous thunderstorms. The front will clear the area by mid-morning Wednesday, ending the rain chance for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Highs will remain in the middle 90s through Tuesday, then fall to the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday through Sunday. Lows in the 70s will tumble into the middle to upper 60s Thursday through Sunday.