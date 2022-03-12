Fair and cool with some fire smoke this Saturday over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —High pressure building into the Coastal Bend will keep fair skies through the weekend, while two cold fronts in the coming week keep daytime temperatures near normal. Precipitation will be meager during the coming week. Freezing or near freezing temperatures Saturday morning were followed by afternoon readings in the 50s, with 60s expected for Sunday and near 80 by Monday. Expect a cold front Monday night to bring little to no rainfall but keep afternoons in the 70s and mornings in the 50s. Scattered showers on Friday will deposit less than a tenth of an inch or rain. Otherwise, fair skies and breezy conditions will prevail.