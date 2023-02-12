Watch Now
Fair and cool with high clouds over the Coastal Bend today; not as cool tonight, then windy and warm Monday.

Surface high pressure is moving east of the region, returning Gulf moisture and warmth to the Coastal Bend. Expect windy and very warm conditions Monday through Wednesday. Colder later in the week.
Strong onshore flow will increase clouds and give above normal temperatures early this week.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 14:52:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface high pressure is moving east of the region, slowly returning Gulf moisture and warmth to the Coastal Bend on light southeasterly breezes. Expect windy and very warm conditions Monday through Wednesday. A strong cold front will bring temperatures well below normal Thursday through the weekend. The combination of strong winds and extremely low relative humidity will mean elevated wildfire risk on Thursday. Look for stray coastal showers early Tuesday and again Thursday morning, but rainfall totals will be paltry. Afternoon temperatures Monday through Wednesday will surge into the 70s to lower 80s, then tumble back to the upper 50s to middle 60s Thursday through Sunday. Overnight readings in the 50s and 60s the first half of the week will dip into the upper 30s to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend.

