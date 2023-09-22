Extreme heat and humidity as we soon approach the autumnal equinox

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Happy Friday!

It’s our last day of summer, and to no surprise, the heat is still on. With increasing low-level moisture today, expect heat indices to be between 110-114 for most of the Coastal Bend. Heat alerts have crawled back in as a result, and we are under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Make sure you are staying hydrated throughout the day and practicing heat safety. Expect highs to remain in the mid to upper 90s, with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s for the coastal communities.

In less than 24 hours, we can officially say hello to fall! A cold front will make its way here next week by Tuesday, and we can enjoy some much-needed rain for our first week of fall :)

Have a wonderful weekend!

