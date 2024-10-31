Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Expect showers, storms to abate this evening but resume Friday and Saturday

WOTWMarine.PNG
KRIS6
Marine Hazards may not include alien invasion.
WOTWMarine.PNG
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Trick or Treaters will get a window of opportunity this evening to do their thing, but rain chances remain in play through Saturday, with more coming next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Showers and storms will be scattered along a seabreeze Friday and Saturday
  • More rain chances expected Tuesday and again Thursday
  • Temperatures cool down to near normal midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Saturday:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Expect windy conditions Sunday and Monday ahead of a Monday night cold front, followed by a good chance of Tuesday storms.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.