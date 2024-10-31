Expect showers, storms to abate this evening but resume Friday and Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Trick or Treaters will get a window of opportunity this evening to do their thing, but rain chances remain in play through Saturday, with more coming next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Showers and storms will be scattered along a seabreeze Friday and Saturday
- More rain chances expected Tuesday and again Thursday
- Temperatures cool down to near normal midweek
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph
Expect windy conditions Sunday and Monday ahead of a Monday night cold front, followed by a good chance of Tuesday storms.