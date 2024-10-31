Expect showers, storms to abate this evening but resume Friday and Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Trick or Treaters will get a window of opportunity this evening to do their thing, but rain chances remain in play through Saturday, with more coming next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and storms will be scattered along a seabreeze Friday and Saturday

More rain chances expected Tuesday and again Thursday

Temperatures cool down to near normal midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Expect windy conditions Sunday and Monday ahead of a Monday night cold front, followed by a good chance of Tuesday storms.