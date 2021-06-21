Excessive Heat Warnings in place today for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI — The heat and the humidity will be the big story today over the Coastal Bend to start the work week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for many inland counties, including inland Nueces and Kleberg counties form 1-7PM. This is for heat index values of up to 115 degrees for several hours. In addition, for those not included in the excessive heat warning, there is a Heat Advisory in place from 1-7PM for heat index values of up to 111 degrees.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution outdoors today and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If working outdoors for a prolonged period of time, take frequent breaks and seek air-conditions spaces frequently to avoid heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

The other weather feature we are watching is a weak cold front in north Texas that will stall just north of the Coastal Bend by tonight, this will send a round of scattered showers and storms in the area later tonight and into Tuesday; this will taper off to only isolated showers by Wednesday.

Thursday and into the start of the weekend, high pressure will take over the forecast and we’ll be in for lots of sunshine and hot temperatures.

Today: Mainly cloudy, very hot and windy…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS IN PLACE…High: 95…Heat Index: 110-118…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and storms forming, mainly cloudy and muggy…Low: 77…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms with a weak front stalling north…High: 92…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Less cloud coverage, but a few left over isolated showers…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid and breezy…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny, hot humid and windy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day…stay cool and hydrated!