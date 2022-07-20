Excessive heat warning issued today for parts of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — The heat continues to bare down on South Texas as upper-level high pressure dominates the region. With this type of weather pattern in place, our drought will continue to expand with no rain chances and the heat will remain above normal with high humidity levels streaming in off the Gulf.

The National Weather Service Office here in Corpus Christi has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Nueces, Kleberg and Jim Wells counties from 11AM-8PM. This means that heat index values will shoot around 115-120 degrees this afternoon. It is vitally important to stay hydrated and cool. The air-conditioned places are best. Check on family and friends to make sure they are beating the heat. Make sure outdoor pets have shade and have access to cool water.

The rest of the Coastal Bend has a Heat Advisory posted from 11AM until 8PM for heat index values around 110-115 degrees expected. Just like the Excessive Heat Warning, residents are encouraged to stay cool and hydrated and do everything they can to bet the heat.

The dome of high pressure will meander from the Desert Southwest and migrate towards the southeast by early next week. Either way it will stay close by and we’ll continue to hold on to above normal temperatures with little to no chance of rainfall.

Winds are also forecast to stay elevated through the next several days and with dry conditions the fire danger is high. Residents are urged to be extra cautious when dealing with flames or sparks outdoors.

The tropics continue to stay very quiet in the Atlantic.

Today: Oppressively high heat values in store with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for the Coastal Bend from 11AM-8PM; High fire danger; mainly sunny, humid and windy…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 108-116.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, very humid and mild with breezy conditions…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Thursday: Another round of baking hot temperatures with windy conditions and lots of humidity…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 108-116.

Friday: Mainly sunny, very hot and steamy with plenty of windy off the Gulf…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Saturday: Mainly sunny continues, very nice outdoors, but stay hydrated as heat indices will still be very dangerous…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Sunday: Sunshine, very hot temperatures and winds continue to be elevated…High: 97…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 108-116.

Monday: Above normal temperatures forecast with upper-level high pressure in control; no rain chances…High: 96…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Have a great day! Please stay cool and hydrated by drinking lots of water. Seek the air-conditioned areas as frequently as possible. Check on family, friends and outdoor pets.