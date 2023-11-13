Evening showers to end the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Today was a pretty much a washout and the showers continue tonight.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s as rain pours through the Coastal Bend. Heavy periods of rain will move in as well. The Weather Prediction Center has a majority of the Coastal Bend under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall tonight while, tomorrow coastal counties will be under that same risk. So flooding could be a concern for some areas.

We'll be in for a rainy commute tomorrow morning and showers will remain in the forecast through most of the day. Dry air will arrive Tuesday drying us out, sunshine will return and our temperatures will warm back up into the 70s.

Have a good night and stay safe!

