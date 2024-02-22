Evening fog, then clearing and cooler toward morning ahead of a breezy but dry weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Stable upper air conditions will keep things dry over South Texas for the next several days, although a weak cold front early Friday brings breezy and mild weather and a stronger cold front next Wednesday may produce stray showers ahead of a colder Thursday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fog will set up late this evening and last until the wee small hours ahead of a cold front
- Skies will be sunny as a northerly breeze allows mild, dry weather Friday and Saturday
- Windy, warmer and humid conditions are in store early next week
- A stronger colder cold arrives late next Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Evening fog, then clearing and drier early Friday
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
West wind 6 to 12 mph, becoming north after midnight
Friday:
Sunny, breezy and mild
Temperature:
Hin the upper 70s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 21 mph
Saturday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Northeast 6 to 12 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon
A generally quiet weather pattern expected over the next week, with a chance stray showers late Wednesday.