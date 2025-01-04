Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Enjoy a warm, breezy weekend; the depths of winter arrive Sunday night

Strong southeasterly flow will keep temperatures well above normal this weekend, but a powerful dose of Arctic air dives into the region Sunday night. Harsh cold will prevail through the week.
Forecast Heat Index.png
KRIS6
Brutal transition from springlke weather to the depths of winter
Forecast Heat Index.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a pleasant weekend, be ready for a week of well below normal temperatures and, by late week, significant rainfall

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures this weekend will remain 15 to 20 degrees above normal
  • Just a few showers this weekend
  • Highs in the 40s and 50s next week, with lows in the 30s
  • Rainfall may total in excess of an inch along the coast Wednesday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with stray showers
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 25 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South 16 to 26 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 15 to 26 mph

Persistent cold and wet conditions will mean we need to prepare in advance.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.