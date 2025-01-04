Enjoy a warm, breezy weekend; the depths of winter arrive Sunday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a pleasant weekend, be ready for a week of well below normal temperatures and, by late week, significant rainfall

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures this weekend will remain 15 to 20 degrees above normal

Just a few showers this weekend

Highs in the 40s and 50s next week, with lows in the 30s

Rainfall may total in excess of an inch along the coast Wednesday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with stray showers

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 25 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, windy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South 16 to 26 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South 15 to 26 mph

Persistent cold and wet conditions will mean we need to prepare in advance.