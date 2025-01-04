Enjoy a warm, breezy weekend; the depths of winter arrive Sunday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a pleasant weekend, be ready for a week of well below normal temperatures and, by late week, significant rainfall
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures this weekend will remain 15 to 20 degrees above normal
- Just a few showers this weekend
- Highs in the 40s and 50s next week, with lows in the 30s
- Rainfall may total in excess of an inch along the coast Wednesday through Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with stray showers
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 25 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South 16 to 26 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 15 to 26 mph
Persistent cold and wet conditions will mean we need to prepare in advance.