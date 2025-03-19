Elevated fire danger risk in the forecast through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning will be in effect on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Elevated fire danger through the rest of the work week

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast tonight as the cooler air from today's cold front settles in. Fire danger remains to be a concern for the rest of the work week as dry and breezy conditions continue. Please continue to practice caution.

Thankfully moisture will rebound and increase over the weekend and that will help decrease fire danger risk. Rain may be in the cards for us on Sunday so cross your fingers!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30

Tomorrow: Cooler and sunny

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Mostly Clear

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph, gusts to

Have a good evening!