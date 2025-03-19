Elevated fire danger risk in the forecast through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning will be in effect on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Elevated fire danger through the rest of the work week
Cooler temperatures are in the forecast tonight as the cooler air from today's cold front settles in. Fire danger remains to be a concern for the rest of the work week as dry and breezy conditions continue. Please continue to practice caution.
Thankfully moisture will rebound and increase over the weekend and that will help decrease fire danger risk. Rain may be in the cards for us on Sunday so cross your fingers!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear & breezy
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30
Tomorrow: Cooler and sunny
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Mostly Clear
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph, gusts to
Have a good evening!