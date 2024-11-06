Election Day Forecast: Mostly clear, dry with light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Election Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Conditions are very different from this morning. The skies have cleared up allowing for more sunshine during the afternoon and clear night skies. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight, making for a cool and crisp start tomorrow morning. Moisture will begin to rebound which will increase temperatures and rain chances for the end of the work week. Another taste of fall will be back this weekend with another cold front.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear night skies & chilly

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and pleasant!

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & overnight patchy fog

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!