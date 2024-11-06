Election Day Forecast: Mostly clear, dry with light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Election Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Conditions are very different from this morning. The skies have cleared up allowing for more sunshine during the afternoon and clear night skies. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight, making for a cool and crisp start tomorrow morning. Moisture will begin to rebound which will increase temperatures and rain chances for the end of the work week. Another taste of fall will be back this weekend with another cold front.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear night skies & chilly
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: N 5-15 mph
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and pleasant!
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & overnight patchy fog
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
