Eclipse Forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and Eclipse day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Foggy start to the day for coastal neighborhoods. Low visibility for Rockport, Port A and NAS CC.

Very limited viewing for the eclipse thanks to increasing cloud cover

Stray showers possible later this morning and afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Patchy A.M. fog and mostly cloudy skies

Temperature: 83º

Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph with gusts up 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and a chance for overnight showers

Temperature: 72º

Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers and t-storms

Temperature: 88º

Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph

Have a great day!