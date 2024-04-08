Eclipse Forecast

Watch Now
Limited viewing is expected for today's historic solar eclipse
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Orellana<br/>
Posted at 4:36 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 05:46:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and Eclipse day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Foggy start to the day for coastal neighborhoods. Low visibility for Rockport, Port A and NAS CC.
  • Very limited viewing for the eclipse thanks to increasing cloud cover
  • Stray showers possible later this morning and afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Patchy A.M. fog and mostly cloudy skies
Temperature: 83º
Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph with gusts up 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and a chance for overnight showers
Temperature: 72º
Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers and t-storms
Temperature: 88º
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph

Have a great day!

