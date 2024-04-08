Eclipse Forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and Eclipse day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Foggy start to the day for coastal neighborhoods. Low visibility for Rockport, Port A and NAS CC.
- Very limited viewing for the eclipse thanks to increasing cloud cover
- Stray showers possible later this morning and afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Patchy A.M. fog and mostly cloudy skies
Temperature: 83º
Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph with gusts up 30 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and a chance for overnight showers
Temperature: 72º
Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers and t-storms
Temperature: 88º
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph
Have a great day!