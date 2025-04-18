Easter Weekend: Cloudy, windy, and isolated to scattered showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! The holiday weekend is here!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moderate fire danger this weekend (2 out of 5)

T-showers are expected on Easter Sunday



Tonight, temperatures will drop a bit to the low 70s but will remain windy and humid.

Windy, cloudy, and muggy conditions will extend into Easter weekend. We'll start the weekend off dry on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind speeds will decrease slightly bit but nothing significant. Shower activity will begin on Sunday. The line of showers associated with the cold front that will approach South Texas will begin in the late morning the afternoon hours. Keep an eye on the radar for outdoor activities as showers move through the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix, but not as windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a good evening and a wonderful holiday weekend!