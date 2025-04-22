EARTH DAY: Mild evening with returning showers late tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday and happy Earth Day!

Rain returns late tonight

Stray showers are trickling into some neighborhoods, but our next best chance for some measurable rainfall and storms will arrive late tonight and linger into early Wednesday morning. Periods of heavy downpours are possible. Sprinkles and isolated showers will pop in sparingly on Wednesday until we eventually dry out late in the day.

Then we'll be trading in rain for strong winds as we go into the second half of the work week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds, t-showers after midnight

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Morning t-showers, then sun/cloud mix

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

