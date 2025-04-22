Watch Now
EARTH DAY: Mild evening with returning showers late tonight

Julia Kwedi Tuesday 4/22/25 4pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday and happy Earth Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rain returns late tonight

Stray showers are trickling into some neighborhoods, but our next best chance for some measurable rainfall and storms will arrive late tonight and linger into early Wednesday morning. Periods of heavy downpours are possible. Sprinkles and isolated showers will pop in sparingly on Wednesday until we eventually dry out late in the day.

Then we'll be trading in rain for strong winds as we go into the second half of the work week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds, t-showers after midnight
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Morning t-showers, then sun/cloud mix
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low73ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

