Early morning thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to parts of Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Strong thunderstorms moved through the Coastal Bend early Sunday, bringing rainfall totaling between one and four inches and prompting an areal flood advisory until noon. The storms have since moved offshore, but additional showers later today, and more thunderstorms through midweek, area expected. This morning's storms initiate a pattern shift for the region, taking us away from hot and humid and moving toward, at least for a few days, rainy and mild. A series of upper level disturbances will bring waves of thunderstorms again Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The latter half of the week will be mild and dry. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s, with lows in the lower 70s, cooling to the upper 60s late week.

