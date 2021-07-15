Drying out and heating up further

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though some of us dried out some more yesterday with temperatures in the low 90s, there were areas in northern parts of the Coastal Bend, around Beeville and into northern parts of Refugio county, where 1-2 inches of some rainfall fell.

Officially out at the airport, we got just under a half inch of rainfall and we’re still holding about 14.5 inches above normal for this time of year in the rainfall department.

As of yesterday, Lake Corpus Christi was at 92.4% capacity, Choke Canyon was at 50.7% with a combined capacity of 62.3%. Lake levels are either becoming steady or still slowly rising and looking in good shape as we head further into the summer months.

Upper-level high pressure will begin to take over the forecast and with the exception of some heat-induced stray showers the next couple of days, we’re going to begin to dry out further and heat up.

Heat indices the next several days will hover around 100-108 degrees. Drink plenty of water when working outdoors and don’t forget to take breaks from the sunshine.

The next opportunity for some rainfall will arrive by the middle of next week when a front stalls just north of the area and result in some scattered showers and storms.

Saharan dust will also be moderate and reduce air quality beginning today and into Friday as it moves into South Texas. One good thing about the dust is that it is keeping the tropical Atlantic on the quiet side.

Today: A stray shower; hazy, hot and humid with a good breeze…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Fair, mild and muggy…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: More wind, hot, humid and mainly sunny…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH and gusting.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, hot and humid…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: A stray shower, few more clouds, hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Mainly sunny, hot and humid…High: 94…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Tuesday: More clouds moving in, still hot and muggy with late day isolated showers…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

