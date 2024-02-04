Dry, warm and windy weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! After lines of heavy showers and t-storms passing through the Coastal Bend overnight and early this morning, our cold front moved in with high pressure behind it, which is now reinforcing very dry conditions and strong winds beginning tonight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wind Advisory goes into effect for the whole Coastal Bend tonight at 11 PM until Tuesday at 6 PM.
- Red Flag Warning goes into effect tomorrow at 9 AM until 9PM for inland Nueces, inland Kleberg, inland Kenedy, Live Oak, Duval, Jim Wells, Jim Hogg and Brooks counties.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear Skies and windy
Temperature: 51ºF
Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny with blustery winds
Temperature: 78ºF
Winds: NW 25-30 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy conditions continue
Temperature: 69ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph
Have a good night!