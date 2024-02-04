Watch Now
Dry, warm and windy weekend

After a soggy morning, our cold front passed through earlier today with high pressure pushing in behind it, reinforcing dry conditions and strong winds
Posted at 6:08 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 19:08:35-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! After lines of heavy showers and t-storms passing through the Coastal Bend overnight and early this morning, our cold front moved in with high pressure behind it, which is now reinforcing very dry conditions and strong winds beginning tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Wind Advisory goes into effect for the whole Coastal Bend tonight at 11 PM until Tuesday at 6 PM.
  • Red Flag Warning goes into effect tomorrow at 9 AM until 9PM for inland Nueces, inland Kleberg, inland Kenedy, Live Oak, Duval, Jim Wells, Jim Hogg and Brooks counties.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear Skies and windy
Temperature: 51ºF
Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny with blustery winds
Temperature: 78ºF
Winds: NW 25-30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy conditions continue
Temperature: 69ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph

Have a good night!

