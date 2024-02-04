Dry, warm and windy weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! After lines of heavy showers and t-storms passing through the Coastal Bend overnight and early this morning, our cold front moved in with high pressure behind it, which is now reinforcing very dry conditions and strong winds beginning tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind Advisory goes into effect for the whole Coastal Bend tonight at 11 PM until Tuesday at 6 PM.

goes into effect for the whole Coastal Bend tonight at 11 PM until Tuesday at 6 PM. Red Flag Warning goes into effect tomorrow at 9 AM until 9PM for inland Nueces, inland Kleberg, inland Kenedy, Live Oak, Duval, Jim Wells, Jim Hogg and Brooks counties.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear Skies and windy

Temperature: 51ºF

Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny with blustery winds

Temperature: 78ºF

Winds: NW 25-30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy conditions continue

Temperature: 69ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Have a good night!