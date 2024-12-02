Dry Monday but a rainy rest of the week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Starting the new month dry and with near average temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

After a dry start today, humidity will begin to increase along with our rain chances tonight through tomorrow morning. Isolated showers will begin for parts of our inland and southern counties first before rain opportunities extend to the rest of the Coastal Bend. Our rainy weather pattern will remain in the forecast for rest of the week.

Thanks to the added moisture and humidity, temperatures will warm up by the midweek to the upper 70s. By Friday a cold front moves through South Texas and cools us back to near average temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, spotty showers

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: ENE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, still breezy, isolated showers

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy with isolated to scattered showers

Temperature: Low 63°F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Have a good evening!