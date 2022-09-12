Dry & hot for now, but more rain on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary to our north is washing out over South Texas this morning and sent a few stray showers into our northern counties. With the exception of dropping our humidity slightly, the front had little effect on us here in the Coastal Bend.

We’ll continue to be mainly sunny and hot today with high temperatures maxing out in the middle 90s for many locations, minus our coastal communities.

We’ll see a small/stray opportunity for a couple of showers along the afternoon seabreeze, but many of us will stay dry.

That will change by Wednesday as tropical moisture increases in the area and our rain chances will go up.

For now, the best chance of showers and storms will be on Thursday with scattered to numerous showers and storms in the area; some will be locally heavy as well. With that said, at least isolated showers will be with us Thursday through the weekend.

The extra clouds and opportunity for rain will for the latter half of the week will bring our high temperatures back down into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The tropics have all quieted down with no threat to the Gulf or South Texas. There are a few disturbances to keep an eye on, but they are way out in the Central Atlantic.

Today: Mainly sunny skies, hot and humid with a few stray coastal showers possible along the afternoon seabreeze…High: 94…Wind: ENE 7-14 MPH…Heat Index: 95-103.

Tonight: Mainly clear, tranquil and mild…Low: 73…Wind: SSW 3-6 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly clear skies, a brief stray shower along the seabreeze will again be possible; most of us stay dry and hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Wednesday: Tropical moisture begins to increase in the area, more clouds and a good easterly breeze will bring in a few isolated showers to South Texas…High: 91…Wind: E 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 95-100.

Thursday: Partly to mainly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms in the area; some locally heavy possible…High: 89…Wind: E10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 95-100.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area…High: 90…Wind: E 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 95-100.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, hot and humid with a few isolated showers and storms still possible throughout the area…High: 90…Wind: E 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Have a great day!